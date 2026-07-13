AI engineer kills woman colleague, then dies by suicide on rail tracks: police

A 25-year-old woman’s body was recovered from a paying guest accommodation in Gurgaon’s Sector 55. About 60 km away, a 25-year-old man’s body was found on railway tracks near Gurgaon’s Garhi station. Both were engineers at a Gurgaon-based company. And, separate investigations into the two incidents have brought a chilling crime to light.

Insharah Ayyubi, from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, worked as a software engineer at Optum, an international healthcare services company. When repeated calls to her phone went unanswered, Ayyubi’s family members filed a missing complaint at Sector 56 police station.

Police traced her phone’s location to a paying-guest accommodation in Sector 55. This accommodation belonged to Shresth Malik, an artificial intelligence engineer from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and Ayyubi’s colleague. It was Malik’s body that was found on railway tracks.