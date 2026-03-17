Soon, AI-enabled bus stands in Delhi that will talk to you, give you info on routes & rush

The AI-enabled system will respond with a voice message. (This is an AI-generated image for representational purpose only)

Soon, commuters waiting at the bus stops in Delhi may be able to get real-time information on routes, frequency, wait time and even passenger footfall, all at the push of a button. The Transport department is planning to introduce AI-enabled bus shelters – equipped with speakers — that will provide these updates to the passengers.

This system will also help the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in maintaining the daily passenger count, said officials, including data on male and female commuters.

“The key aim behind this project is to enhance the passenger experience. At present, for any details about bus routes, people have to ask those standing around the bus stop or conductors. Often, commuters even board the wrong bus due to the lack of information. The government believes these AI-enabled bus stops will address such issues,” said a senior official, adding that key details are expected to be announced in April.