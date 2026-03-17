Soon, AI-enabled bus stands in Delhi that will talk to you, give you info on routes & rush

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Soon, commuters waiting at the bus stops in Delhi may be able to get real-time information on routes, frequency, wait time and even passenger footfall, all at the push of a button. The Transport department is planning to introduce AI-enabled bus shelters – equipped with speakers — that will provide these updates to the passengers.
This system will also help the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in maintaining the daily passenger count, said officials, including data on male and female commuters.
“The key aim behind this project is to enhance the passenger experience. At present, for any details about bus routes, people have to ask those standing around the bus stop or conductors. Often, commuters even board the wrong bus due to the lack of information. The government believes these AI-enabled bus stops will address such issues,” said a senior official, adding that key details are expected to be announced in April.
The official added, “The project will initially be rolled out at 10 locations on a pilot basis, starting from New Delhi and areas near the High Court. After successful implementation, other bus queue shelters will also be redeveloped.”
The redevelopment of bus queue shelters in the city has been pending for several years. The previous AAP government had also proposed a plan to redevelop the shelters and even conducted a design competition to select the best model. However, the project failed to take off as multiple tenders did not attract bidders.
In view of the long-pending overhaul, officials said, the current BJP government is planning to redevelop all 1,397 bus queue shelters under a public private partnership (PPP) model.
“Earlier, tenders for advertising rights at bus shelters were given for five years. Now the government is planning to award contracts to companies to redevelop the shelters as per design standards and requirements. In return, the companies will be allowed to recover their costs through advertisements at the bus shelters,” the official explained.
Explaining how the system will function, the official said that if commuters want to travel, for instance, from RK Puram Sector-1 to Central Secretariat but do not know which bus operates on that route, they can simply press a button at the bus stand. The AI-enabled system will respond with a voice message.
“It will tell you that bus number 610 goes to Central Secretariat through Bhikaji Cama Place, Sarojini Nagar, Jor Bagh and other stops, along with the number of stops before the destination. Commuters can also ask about details such as waiting time, when the next bus will arrive, whether it is crowded, and even the ticket price based on distance,” the official explained.
At present, bus numbers are displayed on the left and right sides of the seating space at the bus stand inside glass panels. However, information such as the frequency of buses or areas these vehicles cover is not available.
Officials said the system would also benefit tourists. “We have observed that many visitors from other states and abroad want to explore Delhi’s public transport but do not know which bus to take or from where. As a result, they rely on app-based aggregators. If they can get basic information, they may choose to use the bus service,” another official said.
Apart from the basic information on routes, commuters can use their waiting period to fill in on interesting trivia about nearby landmarks such as Qutub Minar and Chandni Chowk and other significant places in the Capital.
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