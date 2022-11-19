Ahir regiment protest on NH-48: 10 held, several booked

Ten people were arrested after protesters, gathered to demand a separate regiment for the Ahir community in the army, tried to block national highway 48 and clashed with police in Gurgaon Friday, said police.

Police said the protesters pelted stones and tried to block traffic movement, adding that two separate FIRs have been registered.

Gurgaon police spokesperson, Subhash Boken, said, “As many as 258 people have been rounded up, out of which 228 were let off with a warning later. Two FIRs were registered and ten people were arrested. Preventive action was taken against 20 people.”

Rajender Singh, SHO, Kherki Daula police station, said, “As protesters attempted to block the highway near Kherki Daula toll plaza, they were taken into preventive custody and hauled into buses. Some protesters blocked one of the buses with some vehicles, trying to release the detained. A case was registered in this regard. Near the protest site in Kherki Daula, as the protesters tried to block the highway, they were stopped by police, leading to a clash and some pelted stones. Another FIR is being registered for stone pelting and obstructing police in discharging their duty. No one suffered any serious injuries. Several protesters have been detained.”

Police said the traffic movement on the highway remained largely unaffected.

Arun Yadav, member of Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, which has been leading the protest for the past several months, said that the group had given an ultimatum to block the highway from 10 am to 5 pm on Friday.

“We have been protesting for more than nine months. The Ahir community has sacrificed for the country in several wars. Just like other caste-based regiments of the army, we demand the formation of a regiment for Ahirs… Today around 7.30 am before our supporters could even reach the protest site, they were hauled into buses from Bilaspur, Manesar, and nearby villages, and detained,” he said.

He alleged that police personnel lathi-charged the protesters. “We were protesting peacefully, but before we could block the highway, police resorted to lathi charge and started detaining everyone. Some people then pelted stones at police. We will have a mahapanchayat to condemn police action and decide on further strategy. The agitation will continue till our demand is met,” said Yadav.

In several videos that emerged, the protesters and the police could be seen clashing. Police, however, denied lathi charging protesters, adding that only mild force was used to detain protesters.

Ahead of the protest, traffic police on Thursday had issued advisory requesting commuters to take alternative routes to avoid congestion.