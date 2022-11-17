scorecardresearch
‘Ahir regiment’ protest in Gurgaon tomorrow; check traffic advisory

Police say the protesters will march from the Kherki Daula toll plaza to Hero Honda Chowk.

People from the Ahir community stage a protest demanding the formation of Ahir regiment in the Indian Army, at Delhi-Gurugram expressway, in Gurugram in May, 2022. (File)

Traffic movement in Gurgaon will remain affected Friday with Ahirs planning to hold a protest near the Kherki Daula toll plaza to press for their demand for a separate regiment for the community in the Army.

The traffic police requested commuters to follow alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion. Commuters coming from Jaipur towards Delhi may take the diversion from Pachgaon Chowk and follow the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway for Delhi and other areas, their advisory stated.

“Those commuting from Manesar to Gurgaon or Delhi may take a U-turn from the Givo cut near the Kherki Daula toll plaza and then take the Southern Peripheral Road to the Golf Course Extension Road. People travelling from Gurgaon or Delhi to Jaipur may take the diversion from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna and then the KMP route. Similarly, those commuting from Gurgaon to Jaipur may take the diversion from Hero Honda Chowk to Pataudi Road,” stated the police advisory.

Police said the protesters would march from the Kherki Daula toll plaza to Hero Honda Chowk.

