Ahead of Republic Day, Delhi Police step us security, issue advisory on traffic

The Delhi Police said they have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for the Republic Day parade and functions at Red Fort, Vijay Chowk, India Gate, and other VIP areas. According to senior police officers, more than 60,000 people are expected to attend the parade which will start from Vijay Chowk at 10.30 am and will proceed towards the Red Fort ground area. At India Gate, the celebrations will start at 9.30 am.

Pranav Tayal, DCP (New Delhi), said, “We will also allow QR-based entry for the Republic Day parade. The code will be on all the invitations. More than 7,000 police personnel and paramilitary forces will be on the ground. We have also set up 24 help desks at rush points for easy entry of visitors.”

The police have installed 150 CCTV cameras in the New Delhi district and a few of them have facial recognition systems for layered security. Anti-terror measures, spotters, and NSG teams have been deployed in the area.

They have said there would be no traffic movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from Wednesday 6 pm until the parade concludes on Thursday. The movement will also be restricted on Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road until Thursday. Traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg will also be prohibited on Thursday.

Commuters have been advised to take the Madarsa Road, Lodhi Road T-point, Mandir Marg, Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan Vande Matram Marg, and Shankar Road as an alternate routes. People going to the New Delhi Railway Station will have to take Panchukian Road, CP Outer Circle and Minto Road.

The traffic will be heavy till 1 pm and motorists are advised to avoid the parade route. Metro services will be open for all commuters and invitees to the parade.