Ahead of reopening, Delhi schools directed to ensure complete vaccine coverage of staff

Government school teachers who have not got vaccinated by October 15 will not be allowed to enter school and will be considered to be on leave till they get administered the first dose.

With schools set to open for all grades on Monday, the Directorate of Education has reminded schools of the vaccination deadline it had set for its teachers and staff. While announcing this phase of reopening, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had stated that schools would have to ensure complete vaccine coverage of all staff members.

Those teachers who had not got vaccinated by the October 15 deadline will not be allowed into their schools, and their period of absence will be treated as them being on leave till the administration of the first dose.

To keep track of the vaccination status of all staff in all schools, the Directorate has set up a Google tracker link into which the heads of all schools—including government-aided and private schools—have been directed to submit information on the vaccination status of their staff and teachers.