Ahead of Ramzan, police reach out with ‘stay home’ message

DCP (southeast) R P Meena said there are over 150 big and small mosques in his district, and most religious heads have been spoken to personally. DCP (southeast) R P Meena said there are over 150 big and small mosques in his district, and most religious heads have been spoken to personally.

To ensure that no social gatherings take place at mosques or on the streets in the month of Ramzan, which starts this week, the Delhi Police has spoken to several imams and other religious heads about social distancing norms in the time of fasting and feasting.

“DCPs have held meetings with imams and maulvis about the community offering prayer inside their homes. They have also video-recorded this message and sent it across WhatsApp groups for a wider reach,” said Joint CP (southern range) Devesh Srivastava.

DCP (southeast) R P Meena said there are over 150 big and small mosques in his district, and most religious heads have been spoken to personally. “I have requested them to make announcements about this from mosques; many have started already. The video messages recorded by the heads say that social distancing has to be followed, people shouldn’t gather at mosques, should stay at home.”

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said he has met and spoken to 59 imams, while DCP (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said that apart from announcements being made by maulvis, information is being shared on WhatsApp groups and “Dos & Dont’s are being pasted at each nook and corner”.

Joint CP (northern range) Manish Agarwal said that apart from religious heads, they have reached out to Aman Committee members.

“We are getting a lot of cooperation from the community. About sehri (pre-dawn meal) and iftar (evening meal), we will ensure that people stay indoors and that no crowding happens outside shops in the morning. We have told the community that they should stock up on special items they want to eat, such as khajoor, while routine shopping,” said Agarwal.

DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said that there was hardly any trouble during other recent festivals as people are “extremely aware about the pandemic. We will ensure that restaurants only do home-delivery and take-away. Extra deployment is already in place, and if need be, we will have more force”.

In Haryana’s Faridabad, all mosques will remain closed during Ramzan, said the Deputy Commissioner of the district on Wednesday. “In keeping with the instructions issued by the government, no mosque should be opened at all in view of the lockdown. During the festival, all the people should be in their homes,” said Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.