Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Ahead of polls, AAP to hold 500 public meets daily

AAP also kick-started its two-week campaign, 'Koode par Jansamvad’, at 13,600 poll booths from Tuesday. The first Jansamvad was launched by AAP MLA Atishi from Kalkaji.

The first Jansamvad was launched by MLA Atishi. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

With the MCD polls weeks away, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to conduct 500 public meetings daily across the city. The decision was taken at a high-level strategy meeting held under the leadership of senior party leaders Manish Sisodia and AAP state convenor Gopal Rai. It was also attended by all party MLAs.

“This election is not about political parties, this is about the concerns of Delhiites, about whether their localities get cleaner or not. Through this Jansamvad, we want to ask the people of Delhi for their feedback on the BJP’s work in the MCD,” said Atishi.

During the meeting, AAP office-bearers were assigned responsibilities on various levels to prepare for polls. The blueprint of AAP’s decentralised strategy and important issues regarding MCD were discussed at length, said AAP in a statement. “Instructions have been given to all workers to connect with each resident of Delhi at the grass-root level and listen to their problems,” said party members.

“MLAs have been directed to personally monitor the campaign. AAP officials will listen to people’s problems related to garbage and discuss their solutions through the Jansamvad. Along with this, people will be made aware of the BJP-ruled MCD’s plans of turning Delhi into a ‘dumpster’,” the party added.

The ruling party has also issued directions to all AAP MLAs to personally monitor the Jansamvad campaign and make the public aware of the “BJP’s motive of turning Delhi into a dumpster”.

The polls will be held on December 4 and counting and results will be declared on December 7.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 05:30:05 am
