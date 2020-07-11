Ahead of monsoon in Delhi, discom urges people to be cautious

The advisory advises turning off the main switch if the meter cabin is waterlogged. The advisory advises turning off the main switch if the meter cabin is waterlogged.

BSES has warned of power supply cuts “as a precaution” in areas affected by monsoon damage “to safeguard human lives and equipment”.

A statement issued by the discom advised customers against going near electricity poles, sub-stations, transformers, streetlights, or entering waterlogged parks. The advisory advises turning off the main switch if the meter cabin is waterlogged. “It is advised to install an ELCB to help avoid shocks and mishaps, not touch wet switches, and prune trees or bushes that are touching any electrical wiring or cables,” the statement said.

The discom also urged customers to report power theft as “these ‘hooked on’ wires are not insulated or properly fixed… in case of windy or rainy weather, they can fall-off, and cause grievous injury or even fatalities.”

