Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Ahead of MCD polls, over 2,300 nominations filed

According to data shared by the State Election Commission, "Till 12 am, 2,394 nominations of 1,871 candidates have been uploaded, and rest is underway."

The scrutiny of nominations will take place Wednesday, and the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A total of 2,394 nominations were filed for the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on Monday. The civic body polls are scheduled to be held on December 4.

The nomination filing for the MCD polls started last week on November 7, and November 14 was the last date. Officials said that due to the single-day rush, the nomination of several candidates arrived by 3 pm and the process of uploading nomination documents is underway.

“Process for receipt of nominations went completely smooth, and elaborate arrangements had been put in place… being the last day for nominations. DMs, DCPs and DCs of the MCD had made coordinated arrangements for traffic circulation, parking and basic facilities,” said the SEC in a statement.

More from Delhi

Appointed Observers supervised the entire operation, said officials. The scrutiny of nominations will take place Wednesday, and the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be Saturday.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 06:28:31 am
