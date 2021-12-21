Ahead of MCD polls, BJP to launch NaMo Sewa Kendra to reach out to slum dwellers

The Delhi BJP plans to construct a NaMo Sewa Kendra in over thirty assembly constituencies to ensure that the schemes of the Central government reach the beneficiaries residing in the slums of Delhi.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that the party would set up Aakanshi Basti NaMo Sewa Kendra in assembly segments.

A senior BJP leader said that there are around 32 Assembly constituencies in the city with a high concentration of jhuggi population where it was felt that there is a need for such centres. These centres will coordinate with slum dwellers in ensuring that the schemes of the Central government reach them at ground level.

Earlier the party had launched ‘Jhuggi Samman Yatra’ to reach out to slum dwellers in the city ahead of the corporation polls.

The BJP is pitted against a resurgent AAP riding on the popularity of Kejriwal government’s free water and electricity schemes, in the contest for 272 municipal wards in three municipal corporations that are expected to go far polls in April next year.

Delhi has roughly 30 lakh people living in 675 slum clusters. A large chunk of slum dwellers had been traditionally voting to Congress in Delhi but switched to AAP in 2013 and 2015 assembly polls in large numbers.

The NaMo centre is in sync with BJP recent poll pitch where it wants to make a dent on AAP’s vote bank of slum dwellers.