Ahead of March 1 Covid vaccination drive, Delhi officials work at scaling up facilities

In Delhi, 3,44,337 healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated so far.

With the second phase of coronavirus vaccination to begin on March 1, the Delhi government has asked officials across the city to scale up the inoculation sites.

In Delhi, there are more than 43 lakh people who will fall under the category of 50 years and above and those younger but with co-morbidities. At present, there are 261 session sites offering the Covid-19 vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield.

“The second phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive will start from Monday in which anybody above 60 years, that may not be less than 10 crore people in the country, and 45 years plus with co-morbidities will be given vaccines in 10,000 government medical facilities and also over 20,000 private hospitals,” said Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javedkar on Wednesday.

In Delhi, 3,44,337 healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated so far. “We are working on the feasibility of increasing the number of session sites in the South East district. At present, the vaccination drive is being carried out in 34 sites, but our plan is to double it up. A final list is to be updated by Thursday so that the work on the sites can be completed by March 1. Data of the beneficiaries above 50 years of age and below that will be picked up from the Election Commission of India,” said a senior South East Delhi district official requesting anonymity.

While the Centre is yet to spell out details about the cost of the vaccines at private hospitals and other specifics about the programme, senior health officials said anyone who wants to take the vaccine can walk in to a private facility, carrying a valid ID proof.

“Private hospitals in the city are already carrying out the immunisation programme. The cost of the vaccine at private centres will be decided by the Union ministry. At present, what we know is that primarily it is going to be a walk-in for beneficiaries interested in getting the vaccine,” said Dr Suneela Garg, Professor of Excellence Maulana Azad Medical college and Member, Lancet Commission Covid India Task force.

On Wednesday, the city vaccinated 18,599 people, with two cases of minor Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) reported.

“We are waiting for the Government to issue detailed guidelines regarding identifying the priority group that has to be vaccinated from Monday. Once the guidelines are in place, we will move ahead with the plan,” said another district official.