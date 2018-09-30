Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, AAP to canvass for donation

An AAP functionary said all party MLAs, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will be involved in the outreach, which will involve door-to-door campaigning An AAP functionary said all party MLAs, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will be involved in the outreach, which will involve door-to-door campaigning

Through a volunteers’ meet in Delhi on October 14, the AAP will launch a campaign for donation, that will extend across the country ahead of the 2019 polls, the party’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said Saturday.

An AAP functionary said all party MLAs, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will be involved in the outreach, which will involve door-to-door campaigning, canvassing through social media, and writing letters to households at the block level.

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), in 2016-17, AAP’s share of funding from individuals, at Rs 20.83 crore, was the highest — substantially more than other regional parties, which are mostly dependent on corporate funding. AAP, on the other hand, received Rs 3.83 crore from corporates.

In contrast, the Shiv Sena, which was the top regional party in terms of funding, received Rs 22.77 crore from corporates and Rs 2.36 from individuals, the ADR said.

“Ours is a party which runs on the money of the aam aadmi. That is why we don’t work under the influence of moneybags. Through this campaign, we will once again be going to the doors of the people for donation. MPs, MLAs and other elected representatives of the party, along with volunteers, will reach out to people in their respective areas,” Rai said.

In a statement, the AAP said that in its pan-India campaign, the party will take the work done by the Kejriwal government in areas of education, health, electricity and water to the masses.

