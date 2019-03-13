AAP burns BJP’s manifesto over U-turn on ‘full statehood’ promise, saffron party accuses Delhi govt of cheating people

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party Wednesday burnt the BJP’s 2014 manifesto to protest against it’s “betrayal” on granting full statehood to the national capital.

The BJP led by Union minister Vijay Goel also torched the manifesto of the Aam Aadmi Party and a symbolic tower of its “failed” promises while accusing the ruling party of “cheating” the people of Delhi. Click here for Election news

Hitting out at the Kejriwal government, Goel said, “We have torched this symbolic tower of failures and unfulfilled promises which cheated people of Delhi after making 70 promises to them before coming to power.”

Kejriwal had said he will burn copies of the BJP’s 2014 manifesto over Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s statement that full statehood will not find a place in the party’s list of promises for the upcoming general elections. Tiwari told The Indian Express that his party will not have the demand for statehood in its manifesto this time around.

Delhi, which goes to polls on May 12, sends seven legislators to the Lok Sabha. The Aam Aadmi Party launched its campaign for the Lok Sabha polls Sunday, staging a protest near the BJP headquarters and demanding that the party make its stand clear on the issue of full statehood for the capital.

AAP’s main poll plank is going to be full statehood for Delhi, a promise that other parties have also made for over a decade.