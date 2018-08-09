Ahead of Independence Day two held with ammunition in Delhi

With the Independence Day around the corner, the Special Cell has been keeping a tight vigil on the movement of arms suppliers With the Independence Day around the corner, the Special Cell has been keeping a tight vigil on the movement of arms suppliers

Ahead of Independence Day, two suspected arms peddlers were arrested with arms and ammunition, police said Thursday. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Azim, a resident of Malda in West Bengal and Aas Mohammad, a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

Aas Mohammad was arrested yesterday while Azim was arrested earlier this week, the police said. Two carbine, 50 pistols and as many as cartridges were recovered from their possession by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. The accused were involved in supplying arms to Delhi-based criminals for the last four-five years.

With the Independence Day around the corner, the Special Cell has been keeping a tight vigil on the movement of arms suppliers and those with suspected terror links, said a senior police officer, adding that during their vigil, they found the trail of the accused duo.

