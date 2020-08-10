Ahead of Independence-Day, cops track calls meant to stir tension

“We have examined all recorded messages coming to people through VoIP calls and found that the voice is similar in all calls,” an officer said, adding that they are also probing if the calls have any links to the ISI. “We have examined all recorded messages coming to people through VoIP calls and found that the voice is similar in all calls,” an officer said, adding that they are also probing if the calls have any links to the ISI.

Delhi Police have registered a case of sedition against unknown persons after a resident of Northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas claimed to have received a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) call, with the caller allegedly trying to incite communal tension.

According to police, the complainant, Chander Mohan, made a PCR call on Saturday evening and claimed that some people were trying to create tension by talking about the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and calling for a disruption of Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort.

“Local police rushed to the spot and the Special Cell was also roped in. On the basis of his complaint, an FIR under IPC section 124-A (sedition) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) was registered at Special Cell police station,” a senior police said.

During investigation, police found that similar calls were made with numbers originating from Australia and Dubai. In the calls, a man’s pre-recorded message is heard, in which he allegedly tries to create tension and targets the Independence Day celebration.

“We have examined all recorded messages coming to people through VoIP calls and found that the voice is similar in all calls,” an officer said, adding that they are also probing if the calls have any links to the ISI.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in all vulnerable areas, especially those with a history of communal violence. The Red Fort has also been put under an unprecedented ground-to-air security cover. “The security audit of all local residents, including tenants, has been completed in Old Delhi,” the officer said.

