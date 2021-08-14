Ahead of I-Day, first five of 500 high-mast Tricolours set up in Delhi

Five tricolours have been installed in East Kidwai Nagar, Vinod Nagar, Rani Bagh, Kalkaji, and Dwarka and will be unfurled on Independence Day, said PWD officials. These are the first five of the 500 high-mast Tricolours, to be installed across the city.

East Kidwai Nagar comes under the Chief Minister’s assembly constituency, while Vinod Nagar comes under the Deputy CM’s constituency.

The PWD has also floated a fresh tender for installation of the 495 high-mast national flags — as part of the Delhi government’s Deshbhakti budget — which specifies that a few Tricolours will be 50 metres (164 feet) tall. The earlier tender said all 500 flags will be 35 metres (114 feet) in height. It is set to cost Rs 85.65 crore.

A PWD official said, “After a few meetings, we made a few small changes such as the height of some of the Tricolours, and to the tender conditions.”

Bids will be open on August 19. The project will take approximately 150 days to be completed once consultation work is done. The official said that all 500 will be ready by December.

Officials said they are also conducting a survey of public places, parks, grounds, big commercial building complexes, big school premises, residential complexes to find appropriate locations to install the flags.

In the budget speech, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had called the Tricolour the “greatest symbol of our individual identity”. He said the high-mast flags, like the one in Connaught Place, will be installed in such a way that at least one is visible every 2 km.