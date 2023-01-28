Ahead of G20 Summit, South Ex flyover, ITO among key stretches to get a revamp

Four key stretches in South and Central Delhi are going to get a significant revamp with the addition of aesthetic features such as seasonal plants, designer streetlights, granite and red sandstone flooring, new seating areas and paintings ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled for September.

The Public Works Depar-tment (PWD) has decided to redevelop South Extension 1 and 2, Moolchand road and flyover; ITO to DDU Marg; and Bhishma Pitamah Marg near Defence Colony flyover. The department has also decided to give an aesthetic upgrade to the South Extension flyover and the AIIMS U-turn as well as to stretches leading up to Humayun’s Tomb, Nila Gumbad and Nizamuddin.

“The Southeast division has decided to improve roads, flyovers, footpaths and surrounding areas from South Extension 1 to Moolchand. Potholes, damaged kerbs, and pavements will be repaired, and a fresh layer of road surface will be laid,” said a senior PWD official.

South Extension: With high-end markets and coaching centres, the area faces congestion due to an influx of a large number of vehicles which are often parked incorrectly on service roads and footpaths. “This has damaged the roads and footpaths. During the revamp, a new layer of bituminous concrete and granite flooring will be laid on footpaths and kerbs. Besides, green belts with seasonal flowers will be planted along the sidewalks, decorative streetlights will be installed and the area under the flyover will also be redeveloped,” said the official.

Officials added that they are currently deciding on the painting theme for the walls of the flyover and the AIIMS U-turn. “We will select 4-5 themes and designs and submit them to the officer concerned for final approval.”

Bhishma Pitamah Marg flyover: Connecting Defence Colony flyover, Lodhi Road and Sunder Nursery on Mathura Road, the flyover will get a similar aesthetic makeover as South Extension. Officials said footpaths will be redeveloped with granite flooring; the stone slabs are expected to be jet black, cherry red or a similar colour.

Damaged pavements will be improved, designer lamps and decorative poles with LED lights will be installed, red sandstone benches, differently abled friendly footpaths, sandstone artwork, picnic hotspots, selfie points wherever space is available are also on the cards.

DDU Marg (Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg at ITO to Minto Road): According to officials, the stretch was last revamped during the 2010 Commonwealth Games. While the road and footpaths got a facelift during routine maintenance work, pedestrian features were not up to the mark, said an official. “This is an important stretch and will be frequented by dignitaries. So, we have decided to improve footpaths for better walking facilities,” he said.

The stretch, which connects Connaught Place, Minto Road and Delhi Gate, houses party offices of the AAP, BJP and Congress and several government apartments. It also sees heavy traffic during peak hours, with two-wheelers often driving on footpaths to avoid the rush, hindering pedestrian movement. PWD officials said to stop entry of two-wheelers, footpaths will be marked as non-motorised vehicle lanes and cylindrical bollards will be installed. Apart from these stretches, the PWD is also working on other improving prominent flyovers like Chirag Dilli, Defence Colony, Andrews Ganj and Nehru place flyovers.

Tenders have been floated, which will take about a month, after which work will begin.