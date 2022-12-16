Ahead of G20 summit, beggars near Kashmere Gate to be relocated

A note by the CEO of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), K Mahesh, which was sent to officers on the board as well as to the Social Welfare department, said, “Today, a telephonic call was received from the PS to the Hon’ble Chief Minister conveying that the Hon’ble CM has directed that the beggars around Hanuman Mandir, near ISBT, should be removed and relocated to the night shelters of the DUSIB. This exercise is necessitated keeping in view the meetings of the G20 summit.”

DUSIB officials have been ordered to coordinate with different government agencies, including the Delhi Police, and to prepare an action plan for shifting the beggars to night shelters in Dwarka and other parts of the city.

A four-member committee has also been formed to put the plan into action.

The plan is to be submitted on Friday.

Pragati Maidan is the main venue of the summit, which will be held in September 2023.

Speaking to The Indian Express, K Mahesh said, “Beggars have the right to live with dignity and honour. At shelters, we will train the individuals in skills that can help them. Apart from physical security, the shelters also provide refuge from the cold, as well as three meals a day.”