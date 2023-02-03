Ahead of G20 summit, a new challenge for Delhi’s officials: Handling pigeons, stray dogs

Officials in Delhi have a new worry ahead of the G20 Summit meetings in the city — pigeons.

In a meeting held to review preparations in the run up to the Summit, Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has asked civic agencies to carry out special drives to “handle” pigeons, alongside stray dogs and cattle.

Over the decades, the pigeon population in Delhi has increased manifold due to urbanisation, and the population of birds such as sparrows and mynahs has dipped drastically. Pigeon droppings and feathers are known to increase chances of contracting respiratory and skin diseases. In 2018, the Delhi High Court, giving the example of the practice followed in London, had suggested that civic bodies use oral contraceptives for birth control in the birds.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is responsible for managing the stray animal population in the city. While the body runs cow shelters, it is also responsible for sterilising dogs to control their population.

At the meeting, which was attended by Delhi Social Welfare Minister, Raaj Kumar Anand, the Tourism Department was asked to come up with a detailed plan regarding the availability of hotel rooms and guest houses, as around 1 lakh visitors are expected to visit Delhi in nine months.

It was also decided that Uber drivers will be trained and their payment portals should be made compatible with collecting payments through international credit cards, since most visitors have access to Uber apps and use credit cards.

Raj Niwas officials said that the Chief Minister and other ministers, who were supposed to be present in the meeting, could not attend.

The removal of encroachments from in and around G20 Summit locations was also discussed in the meeting and the L-G said that nobody residing at these locations should be removed in “a callous and inhumane manner” and without being provided the required assistance.

Officials said that bulk of the work related to the creation and sprucing up of infrastructure was getting hampered because of unauthorised and illegal occupation of government land.

Saxena reviewed preparations for events such as a vintage car rally, cyclothon, electric car rally, G-20 Golf tournament and G-20 Film Festival that have been planned in the run up to the Summit.

The total budget requirement for preparations for the summit is over Rs 927 crore.