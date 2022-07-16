Ahead of G-20 summit next year, 41 stretches in Lutyens’ Delhi to get a facelift

As the national capital prepares to host the G-20 summit in 2023, Lutyens and New Delhi areas will soon get a facelift. About 41 key stretches spread across 61 km will be revamped with state-of-the-art infrastructure on a par with international standards of road redesign, said New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) member Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

Under this mega redevelopment and beautification project, roads will be widened and strengthened for smooth travelling. Issues of potholes and patches will also be resolved to provide a better connectivity and travelling experience to the delegation of members from across 19 countries who will visit New Delhi for the summit. Announcing the details of the project, Chahal said the NDMC has planned the revamp project which will include increasing green covers on both sides of the roads, solar bollards on footpaths, solar street lights, smart pillars, cycle tracks etc.

“The scope of work and proposal to upgrade these roads are ready. The proposal will be soon placed in the next council meeting scheduled on July 27 for final administrative approval, after which the tendering process will begin, and the civil work on the ground will start in September,” said Chahal.

The estimated cost of the project is expected to be Rs 150 crore. Apart from the redevelopment of roads, the NDMC is also planning to increase green cover across Lutyens’ Delhi by planting plants, shrubs and native trees.

Chahal further said that to promote Indian art and culture, sculptures, live statues and modern artworks will be installed at key roundabouts by foregrounding the new Central Vista project. Further, fountains, street furniture like seating areas, water ATMs and toilet facilities will also be set up.

“Sardar Patel Road is the main road to connect the NDMC area for those coming from the airport. The left side of this road will have aesthetic railings, greenery, artworks, and sculptures as an exhibition of Indian culture to the visitors,” said Chahal.

Chahal said the NDMC will hire eminent and senior artists for this. A separate budgetary provision in this regard will also be initiated. “The NDMC will consult the central government agencies pertaining to art, culture and heritage for the project,” he said.

To improve the safety of pedestrians and to prevent motorists from taking footpaths during traffic jams, the NDMC is planning to replace all the stone bollards with 250 to 500 solar light billiards that have a height of 4 feet to illuminate pavements as well as to keep motorists away from footpaths.

Further, to save energy, the NDMC is planning to replace all 18,500 streets with solar lights and install around 4,800 smart pillars with solar chips and smart lights to eliminate dark spots. Officials said the smart lights will be integrated with the NDMC Command and Control Center. “If any lights on any stretch turn off or get damaged, the control room will immediately be informed and the light will be repaired,” said Chahal.

Facade lighting and decoration of flyovers including Safdurjung, Ranjeet Singh flyover in on the cards. The NDMC and its adjacent building will be illuminated with colourful solar lighting for beautification.

“The NDMC staff will also be given special training for maintaining these facilities after the redevelopment. Our aim is a New India and the project will provide job opportunities to youngsters,” Chahal added.