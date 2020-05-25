Ahead of Eid, Sikh NGO sanitises Jama Masjid

Jama Masjid on Sunday, a day before Eid. Gajendra Yadav Jama Masjid on Sunday, a day before Eid. Gajendra Yadav

Ahead of Eid, 20 members of the Sikh community, belonging to a human rights NGO, sanitised the Jama Masjid on Sunday.

Old Delhi’s Jama Masjid will be shut for common folk during Eid prayers, which will be performed only by the Imam and a few staff, Monday.

“Since the outbreak of the disease, we have been sanitising places of worship… We also wanted to ensure the sanitisation of religious places before government allows opening up of these places. It also gives a good message to society and promotes brotherhood,” said Parminder Singh, director of United Sikhs.

He said that different teams of the NGO had earlier sanitised Bangla Sahib, Sis Ganj gurdwara. Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place and a few churches as well. “We will sanitise Connaught Place once again on Tuesday,” he said.

Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Ahmed Shah Bukhari, said that the organisation had contacted him three days ago. “I immediately assented. Such exercises between communities is the need of the hour as it promotes brotherhood among people following different religions… ,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.