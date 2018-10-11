Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik calls for strict vigil

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik Express Photo By Amit Mehra Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik Express Photo By Amit Mehra

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has directed personnel to increase vigil in sensitive places and markets in a bid to beef up security. Citing terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, the police chief asked all station house officers and inspectors to observe a high level of alertness.

In a meeting at the Mata Sundri College Auditorium on October 6, Patnaik asked SHOs to personally visit and look into security arrangements and ensure alert checking at vital installations, iconic buildings, market malls and places that see heavy footfall. “SHOs/ACPs have been personally advised to visit all Ramlila venues, major temples and Durga Puja pandals and review the security measures… Joint commissioners and district DCPs should also visit the venues and review the same,” said the police chief.

Patnaik also directed beat officers to conduct intensive tenant-verification exercises. “SHOs should identify vulnerable residential areas in their jurisdiction, and task beat officers with conducting thorough door-to-door surveys,” he said.

He added that SHOs of border police stations should establish an effective liaison with their counterparts in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to sensitise them on tenant verification. “Effective checking should be carried out on cyber cafes, guesthouses, second-hand car dealers and SIM cards dealers… and their stakeholders should be briefed and sensitised adequately,” Patnaik said.

He further directed that dysfunctional CCTV cameras at important markets, high footfall places, vulnerable areas and other crowded localities should be repaired at the earliest.

