Ahead of Delhi polls, former Congress MLA, other leaders join AAP

Kejriwal welcomes Congress leader and former MLA Ram Singh Netaji into AAP on Monday.(Photo: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal) Kejriwal welcomes Congress leader and former MLA Ram Singh Netaji into AAP on Monday.(Photo: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal)

With Delhi Assembly elections looming closer, Congress leader and former MLA Ram Singh Netaji, along with four others, joined the Aam Aadmi Party Monday in presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Vinay Kumar Mishra, who is the son of senior Congress leader Mahabal Mishra and has contested from the Palam Assembly seat in the past, joined the AAP.

Other leaders to join were councillor and social worker Jai Bhagwan Upkar ji from Rohini ward of Bawana Assembly, Naveen Dipu Chaudhary, a social activist in the Gandhinagar area who has been associated with the Congress for long, and Rajkumari Dhillon, who was a member of Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress.

Netaji said he was impressed by the work done by the AAP government and “that is the reason I decided to leave Congress”. He won from the Badarpur Assembly constituency twice — once as a BSP candidate and second time as an Independent.

Kejriwal said leaders from other parties were “joining our family” impressed by the policies of the party and the work done of the Delhi government.

“They are warmly welcomed in the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said.

Election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8.

(with PTI inputs)

