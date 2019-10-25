Ahead of Delhi polls, BJP to hold outreach drive on regularisation

Following the Centre’s decision to grant ownership rights to over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in the capital, the BJP central leadership has asked the state unit to talk about the move at the grassroot level, by holding outreach programmes in each district ahead of the Assembly polls.

To this end, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari Thursday stayed the night at Shashi Garden in Patparganj. Talking to people about the decision, he appealed to them to vote for the party.

BJP leader Neelkant Bakshi said the party has also prepared posters, with photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tiwari, calling the move a “Diwali gift”. Around 2 lakh posters will be put up across the capital, he said. Earlier in the day, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai visited Raja Vihar, an unauthorised colony, along with Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and North West Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans.

Rai, who is one of the in charges for the Delhi Assembly polls, said that the Centre will leave no stone unturned to ensure the process of regularisation and giving ownership rights starts at the earliest. Hans said he will invest his MP fund to providing civic facilities in unauthorised colonies.

Party leaders have also been asked to send reports of the feedback they get from the colonies to senior leaders, said BJP women’s wing president Poonam Parashar Jha.

Post Diwali, the BJP will launch Phase II of the outreach programme in the colonies in which senior leaders and morcha presidents will be given responsibility of a district each, said a senior leader.