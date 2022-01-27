Ahead of DDMA meeting, traders urge L-G to lift Covid restrictions

Ahead of Thursday’s Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting to review the coronavirus pandemic situation in the Capital, traders have written to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal requesting easing of odd-even restrictions and the weekend curfew.

The Indian Express had reported that the weekend curfew, odd-even restrictions and those on the opening of all shops in markets and malls in Delhi are expected to be lifted from next week.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to Baijal suggesting that non-vaccinated people should not be allowed in public places while removing the odd-even system and weekend lockdown.

“The working hours of Delhi markets can be notified from 10 am to 5 pm. A joint committee of trade representatives under each police station should be constituted with concerned police officials mandated to ensure compulsory compliance of the covid safety protocols in respective markets,” said CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.

“The wedding season has begun from 14th January and as such, the limit of 20 persons for attending the wedding to 100 persons whereas hotels having a dining area and restaurants be allowed to operate with 50% of the capacity and non-vaccinated persons should not be allowed to participate in the wedding or visiting hotels and restaurants,” Khandelwal added.

After receiving several requests, the Delhi government had sent a proposal to the L-G to lift the weekend curfew and other restrictions but he approved to open only private offices and rejected the recommendations seeking the removal of the weekend curfew and the odd-even arrangement at the markets.