Delhi: Ahead of DDMA meet, traders appeal not to impose Covid curbs

Fearing the odd-even rule and closure of markets amid the increasing Covid cases, traders and market associations Tuesday appealed to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) not to impose any ‘restrictions’ in markets, saying the business is getting back on track. The DDMA will meet Wednesday to review the ongoing Covid situation.

According to officials, fines for not wearing masks in public places, and guidelines on enforcement, random testing

and other measures to curb Covid spread are expected to be discussed.

The city recorded 632 Covid cases Tuesday. However, the positivity rate dipped to 4.42% from 7.7%. A total of 7,691 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. At present, the city has 625 containment zones, 1,274 people under home isolation and 41, including suspected cases, in hospitals.

Chambers of Trader and Industry (CTI) president Brijesh Goyal, said “The spike in cases and the upcoming DDMA meeting has created an atmosphere of fear among traders. Whenever cases increase, traders suffer the most because the government closes markets first or imposes the odd-even rule on the opening of shops. We appeal to the DDMA not to impose any restrictions on markets as businesses have just started getting back to normal after a gap of three to four months.”

“The wedding season is nearing, and new stocks have just started arriving. We request the DDMA and Delhi government to not close markets or implement the odd-even scheme. Instead, impose fines of even Rs 2,000 or above for not wearing masks and deploy enforcement teams for inspection…,” said Ashok Randhawa, president, Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association.

“Traders are scared amid the rise in the infection rate. Covid has already affected our businesses and lives. We have families to look after, and more restrictions will completely ruin our business,” said Paramjeet Singh Pamma, chairman, Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association.

Meanwhile, district authorities said they are awaiting new guidelines before starting enforcement drives and random testing. “… As cases have increased, we have ramped up community testing but we are waiting for fresh orders and guidelines to start random testing, containing areas with more than three cases and starting enforcement drives in markets and public places,” said a senior official from Southeast district.