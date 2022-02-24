Ahead of DDMA meet on Friday, association requests ‘unconditional opening’ of schools

The National Progressive Schools’ Conference’s Chairperson Sudha Acharya has written to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal requesting “unconditional opening” of schools in Delhi, which means doing away with the option of attending classes online.

This comes ahead of Friday’s Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting where it is expected to discuss the further easing of restrictions such as limited market timings and the night curfew.

Also Read | DDMA likely to further ease Covid-19 curbs in Delhi after Friday meeting

The conference has some of the most prominent schools in Delhi under its umbrella such as Sanskriti School, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, the various branches of Delhi Public School (DPS) and Modern School.

Delhi News Live | Follow latest updates

In its last meeting, the DDMA decided to reopen educational institutions but allowed for the hybrid mode to continue, meaning that while schools can conduct offline classes, students can opt out of these by attending online classes. Schools reopened for classes 9 to 12 on February 7 and for nursery to 8 on February 14.

“The Covid contagion has drastically impacted students’ skills and competencies in writing due long period of school closure… Once children return back to school, we can track in detail the progress as well as the uniqueness of each learner in the cognitive, affective, socio-emotional, and psychomotor domains. Incidentally, the choice of catering to both online mode and normal school is not only a hindrance in delivering quality education but has also overburdened the teaching fraternity,” read the letter.

“This is somehow compromising with our vision in making education inclusive, leaving no one behind. We humbly request you to kindly provide unconditional reopening of schools for complete learning remediation,” it added.

Most schools have also cited the hybrid mode as the reason they are not being able to reintroduce their bus services and the government is also keeping providing cooked midday meals on hold till classes move completely offline.