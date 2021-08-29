Ahead of civic body polls, BJP asks Delhi unit to popularise work done by Centre, PM Modi

The BJP has asked its Delhi unit to advertise the work done by Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital in a better manner ahead of the civic body elections next year.

In a two-day brainstorming session held in Haridwar and attended by party general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, national convener of IT cell Amit Malviya and MPs Manoj Tiwari, Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, Harsh Vardhan and Hans Raj Hans, it was discussed that the party needs to be more proactive than reactive to the agenda set by the Opposition.

“There are several works done by the Centre including peripheral expressway, flyovers, roads being constructed under central schemes, legalising of unauthorised colonies, eco park being built in Badarpur. There is the ration being given by the Centre, but we are not able to communicate it to the people,” said a senior BJP leader present at the meeting.

Leaders also expressed the need to connect better with karyakartas as it is cadre strength that differentiates BJP from other parties.

A party office-bearer said the meeting was not just related to the MCD polls, but larger issues regarding the perception battle with AAP were also discussed.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the party leaders agreed that the Centre has completed several projects such as the eco park in Tughlaqabad, road projects like the one from Kalindi Kunj that connects to the Delhi-Bombay proposed highway and distribution of rations. “We will go to the people with our work and AAP can go with their work which is outdated DTC buses and pollution in Yamuna,” he said.

Sources said senior leader Vijay Goel suggested during the meeting that the names of candidates should be announced early to give them time for preparation, while Santhosh asked the leaders to connect with the karyakartas and people as much as possible.

The BJP, which has ruled the MCDs for three terms, is facing a tough challenge from the AAP in the elections scheduled early next year.