Ahead of global summit next year, UP authorities head to South Korea to rope in investors

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in 2023, delegates from the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Authorities will be leaving for South Korea and Japan on Friday to seek investors.

Noida and Greater Noida will be represented by CEO Ritu Maheshwari, while Yamuna will be represented by CEO Arun Vir Singh. In their absence, the CEOs’ work will be taken care of by District Magistrate Suhas LY in Noida/ Greater Noida and ACEO Monica Rani for the Yamuna Authority.

CEO Singh said, “The purpose of the trip is to attract foreign investors. They will be specifically targeted at the data centres and medical park which is coming up in the Yamuna Authority’s jurisdiction. So far, we have already attracted Rs 15,000 crore worth of investments.”

Each authority is looking at a target of Rs 60,000 crore worth of investments.

CEO Maheshwari had also emphasised the importance of investment in a Tuesday meeting of the GNIDA Industries, Commercial, Institutional and IT Departments. The CEO had also instructed to launch relevant schemes soon, while also signing MoUs with as many investors as possible, with the goal being to reach and exceed the Rs 60,000 crore investment goal. A scheme for the allotment of 45 industrial plots has also been announced.

According to Greater Noida ACEO Prerna Sharma, the investment initiative, which will also take the help of roadshows, will look to attract investment particularly for data centres and the electronic field with regard to Greater Noida.