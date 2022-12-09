scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Ahead of global summit next year, UP authorities head to South Korea to rope in investors

Noida and Greater Noida will be represented by CEO Ritu Maheshwari, while Yamuna will be represented by CEO Arun Vir Singh.

CEO Maheshwari had also emphasised the importance of investment in a Tuesday meeting of the GNIDA Industries, Commercial, Institutional and IT Departments. (Twitter/@InvestInUp)

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in 2023, delegates from the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Authorities will be leaving for South Korea and Japan on Friday to seek investors.

Noida and Greater Noida will be represented by CEO Ritu Maheshwari, while Yamuna will be represented by CEO Arun Vir Singh. In their absence, the CEOs’ work will be taken care of by District Magistrate Suhas LY in Noida/ Greater Noida and ACEO Monica Rani for the Yamuna Authority.

CEO Singh said, “The purpose of the trip is to attract foreign investors. They will be specifically targeted at the data centres and medical park which is coming up in the Yamuna Authority’s jurisdiction. So far, we have already attracted Rs 15,000 crore worth of investments.”
Each authority is looking at a target of Rs 60,000 crore worth of investments.

CEO Maheshwari had also emphasised the importance of investment in a Tuesday meeting of the GNIDA Industries, Commercial, Institutional and IT Departments. The CEO had also instructed to launch relevant schemes soon, while also signing MoUs with as many investors as possible, with the goal being to reach and exceed the Rs 60,000 crore investment goal. A scheme for the allotment of 45 industrial plots has also been announced.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...Premium
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...Premium
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...Premium
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...
More from Delhi

According to Greater Noida ACEO Prerna Sharma, the investment initiative, which will also take the help of roadshows, will look to attract investment particularly for data centres and the electronic field with regard to Greater Noida.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 06:43:31 pm
Next Story

HC directs Delhi Police chief to submit SOP followed in road accident cases

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close