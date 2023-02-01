scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Ahead of G20 summit, Delhi govt to beautify roads around Pragati Maidan

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved a project worth Rs 17.5 crore for the beautification and strengthening of Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg and Ring Road around the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex.

Drone show to commemorate India's G20 Presidency during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony in New Delhi. (PTI/File)
Ahead of G20 summit, Delhi govt to beautify roads around Pragati Maidan
The Delhi government is set to give a makeover to a 5.8-km stretch around Pragati Maidan where the G20 summit will be held in September. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved a project worth Rs 17.5 crore for the beautification and strengthening of Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg and Ring Road around the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex.

Under this project, the beautification and strengthening of the 5.8-km road from W-Point to Delhi Public School on Mathura Road, from IP flyover to Bhairon Marg T-Point on Bhairon Marg and Ring Road will be accomplished.

The project includes resurfacing these roads, beautifying the footpath and central verge and improving the existing drainage system. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to complete all the work related to the project by March.

Sisodia, who is also the minister in charge of the PWD, said, “It is a matter of great pride and honour that G20 conventions are being hosted in Delhi. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are working in mission mode to improve the roads of Delhi to provide a better commuting experience to the people of Delhi in view of the preparations for G-20.”

Sisodia said that strengthening and beautification work on these two stretches includes maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes of the entire road stretch, including other allied works such as lane marking, white-washing of parapet walls, painting of kerbstones/railings and so on.

To ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the commuters, all the standards of safety and security will be followed during the construction of roads, he said.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 10:54 IST
