‘Ahaata’ contractor arrested for killing bouncer at his establishment

Gurgaon Police have arrested the contractor of an ‘ahaata’ for allegedly killing a bouncer working at the establishment after the two got into a dispute regarding the latter’s payment.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Monday at the ahaata, an open drinking place adjacent to a liquor vend, located near Krishna wine shop in sector 57. An FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint submitted by the father of the victim, 26-year-old Phool Kumar, a resident of Charkhi Dadri, Haryana.

In his complaint, Naseeb Singh stated that his son had become friendly with Anil Kumar, who ran an ‘ahaata’ in Gurgaon. The complainant has stated that around a month ago, his son started working at Kumar’s ‘ahaata’ for a salary of Rs 15,000 per month. However, when he visited his parents around 15 days ago, he claimed that Kumar was harassing him and had also threatened to kill him.

“On hearing this, the complainant told his son to settle his bills at the establishment and seek work elsewhere. After this, his son returned to Gurgaon and on August 9, the complainant was informed that he had been shot,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“An FIR was registered regarding the matter at the Sector 56 police station under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) and the accused was arrested on Monday from Sector 57,” he said.

Officials said the accused, 36-year-old Kumar, hails from Rohtak.