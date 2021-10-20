Agra: Sanitation worker accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from police station dies in custody

A sanitation worker, accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from a police station ‘malkhana’ (storage room) in Agra, died in police custody on Tuesday. Arun Kumar, 30, who belonged to the Valmiki community, was apprehended in connection with the theft. According to the police, they went to recover the money from his house when the accused fell ill and was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Members of the Valmiki community have called for protests against the alleged custodial death.The family of the deaceased, it is learnt, will be submitting a complaint in connection with the incident.

“An incident had come to light where money had been stolen from official premises. We questioned many people and one suspect was identified. The accused admitted to stealing the money and the police had gone to recover it when the accused fell ill. He was rushed to the hospital where he could not make it. Further investigation is pending,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Agra, Muniraj G.

According to police, the accused allegedly admitted that he was in possession of Rs 15 lakh from the stolen amount which was kept in his home. A police team was accompanying the accused when he allegedly fell ill. The victim’s family has demanded that the circumstances leading to his death need to be investigated.

Six police officials, including a Station House Officer, were suspended after Rs 25 lakh and pistols were stolen from the storage room of Jagdishpura Police Station on Sunday.