Agra man’s death in custody: Case transferred to Aligarh police

UP Police on Friday transferred the investigation into the death of a sanitation worker — who allegedly died in police custody in Agra — to the Aligarh Police.

Arun Valmiki, accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from a police station premises, allegedly died in police custody on October 17. His family has alleged he was tortured by the police — a charge denied by the force.

The case triggered a political row this week, with Opposition leaders hitting out at the BJP-led state government and demanding justice for the victim.

“The investigation has been transferred to Aligarh Range Police. The facts of the case were examined and it was done to ensure there is no conflict of interest,” said Rajiv Krishna, ADG, Zone Agra. ENS