Stone pelting between two communities after bike hits man in Agra

Clashes between two communities erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra following an accident on Sunday evening and four people were arrested, said the police. This comes two days after a similar communal clash was reported in Kanpur in the state following alleged objectionable remarks on Prophet Muhammad by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

According to the police, a bike rider lost balance on an under-construction road and accidentally hit a passerby in the Tajganj region. An argument took place between the two which escalated to stone-pelting between local groups, the police said.

“In the Basai Khurd area within Tajganj Police station limits, tile interlocking work was going on at a particular stretch of the road. On Sunday evening, a person riding a motorcycle slipped and hit a local. It was an accident but an argument took place and soon there was a fight between the groups. A heavy police force was deployed and the situation was brought under control,” said Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP Agra.

As per officials, the bike rider was identified as Sadiq and the person he hit accidentally as Radheshyam. Family members and acquaintances of both men reached the spot following the collision and the argument soon turned into clashes. As per videos of the incident which emerged on social media, stone pelting can be seen between two groups. No major injury was reported on either side, said officials. Presently, there is no law and order situation in the area, the police said.

The police carried out a flag march in the area to maintain peace and deployed additional force from local stations as a precautionary measure. Presently, there is no law and order issue in the area, the police said.