Retired Armymen clarify doubts on Agnipath scheme

A press conference was held on Monday with retired Armymen and police personnel to “clarify various doubts” regarding the Agnipath scheme.

In attendance were ADCP (Gautam Budh Nagar) Ranvijay Singh and retired veterans Colonel R K Bhushan, Colonel S K Bohra, Colonel Shailendra Singh, Colonel I P Singh, and Colonel S K Shrivastava. They also condemned the violent protests in several states by those dissatisfied by the scheme.

ADCP Singh said, “The Agnipath scheme is a beginning to an aspirant’s life, which gives him the opportunity to serve the nation. Even a single day’s service is a gift, and the scheme provides four years.”

Colonel Shailendra Singh said, “Protest is certainly your right in a democracy. But it has to be done properly; people who cause harm to the nation can never be part of the Armed Forces.”

Colonel S K Bohra added, “We know from the Russia-Ukraine war that modern warfare is no longer manpower heavy, but technology heavy. For this, we need young blood in the Army, who can bring in a fresh mindset.” Colonel Bohra referred to modern armies like that of France and Israel, where smaller armies were combined with technology.

He also added that those who were not selected after the four-year term could be employed in the paramilitary forces, PSUs, and private enterprises.

Colonel Bohra also dismissed ideas that the skills of trained ex-Agniveers could be misused, saying, “The passion for service which will be instilled in those four years will prevent them from going into bad company.”

Colonel Shrivastava said that a shorter training period did not necessarily mean poor quality training and said, “In the 1962 war with China, the basic training period was only three months. Even then, our setbacks happened due to other reasons and not training.”

Colonel Shailendra Singh also pointed out that a six-month training period was instituted around the Kargil War, when it was feared that the situation might escalate.

Colonel Shailendra Singh pointed out that “it is not only the retired soldiers who have knowledge. Serving personnel would have given their input as well at all levels from Regiment to Corps”.