Agnipath scheme protests: Stir turns violent in Haryana’s Palwal, cars torched, cops injured

Protests against the Agnipath scheme turned violent in Palwal on Thursday as hundreds of youths demanding a withdrawal of the new recruitment policy took to streets and gheraoed the residence of deputy commissioner of the town.

The police said that the protesters blocked the roads and started pelting stones and torched vehicles. In purported videos, policemen could be seen firing gunshots in the air to disperse the crowd.

A statement issued by the Palwal police said that 15 police personnel were injured and five government vehicles were set on fire by the protesters. It added that the police resorted to lathicharge and used tear gas shells to control the crowd. Section 144 was also imposed in the area.

The Haryana Government has also ordered the temporary suspension of mobile internet services, all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except voice calls, till Friday.

A government spokesperson said, “The temporary suspension has been imposed to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for the facilitation and mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities. All telecom service providers of Haryana are directed to ensure the compliance of this order and any person found guilty of the violation of the aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions.”

Meanwhile, protests were also reported in Rewari district. In Gurgaon at Bilaspur Chowk, hundreds of protesters blocked traffic on the Gurgaon-Jaipur highway.

The Gurgaon police diverted traffic at Bilaspur Ghowk, Kapriwas and Pachgaon on NH-48 and issued advisory asking commuters to take alternate routes.

“National Highway-48 was blocked by protesters at Bilaspur Chowk at around 10 am on Thursday. The road was finally cleared by 4 pm after protesters were persuaded by the police,” a statement by the Gurgaon police read.

Protests were also seen at the Nangloi railway station in outer Delhi.

Sameer Sharma, DCP (Outer), said, “We received information about the protest at 9.45 am. 15-20 men gathered at the railway station in Nangloi and started protesting against the Agnipath scheme. They stepped onto the tracks and stopped a train. SHO and other officers spoke to the protesters who complained that they have been waiting for 2-3 years for the government examination, but the test was being delayed.”