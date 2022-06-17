Agnipath protests: Section 144 imposed in Gurgaon

Anticipating protests in the city against the central government’s Agnipath scheme for the armed forces, section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in Gurgaon Friday, the police said.

“Prohibitory orders u/s 144 CrPC have been issued to restrict gathering of more than four persons in Gurugram. Strict action will be taken against violators, who take the law into their hands,” the Gurgaon police said in a statement.

The Gurgaon district magistrate also issued an order regarding the imposition of section 144. “Protests are likely to happen against the Agnipath Scheme (of the) Government of India in various districts of the state of Haryana including in the district Gurugram… It has been made to appear to me that the crowd may assemble around the railway stations, bus stands, markets, national highways power grid and other places of district Gurugram which may create obstruction, disturbance or interference in the maintenance of law and order,” DM Nishant Kumar Yadav said.

“I am satisfied that in order to avoid disturbance and unnecessary interference in the maintenance of law and order, directions to impose restrictions on free movements of persons and gathering of more than four persons are necessary in the Gurugram district. Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers vested in me… hereby prohibit the free movement of persons and gathering of more than four persons within the Gurugram district,” he said.

Yadav said the order will “come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force till further orders” but will “not apply to police and public servants on duty”.

“The order shall be promulgated throughout the revenue limits of Gurugram district by beats of drums, by announcement through publicity van of Public Relation Department and/or any other medium and by affixing copies of this order on the notice board of district; sub-divisional and tehsil offices and the other public places,” he said.

“Commissioner of police, Gurugram shall be responsible for the compliance of the above orders. Any person found guilty of this order shall be prosecuted and punished as per law Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” Yadav said.