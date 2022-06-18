Agnipath: AAP’s Raghav Chadha writes to Rajnath to ‘stop this trial by fire of youth’

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday wrote to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asking him to roll back the “ill-conceived” Agnipath scheme.

In a letter, Chadha said the scheme had “justifiably caused great anguish among potential recruits from across the country”.

“The hopes and dreams of many young aspirants have been stifled by the controversial ‘contractualization’ of the armed forces. Within the past two days, we have witnessed with great despair insufficient attempts at last-minute tinkering by the Union government such as increasing the age limit,” he wrote.

Chadha listed five issues that he said needed highlighting.

“Firstly, we need jawans with peace of mind and job security. The Union government has failed to comprehend that a jawan supports not only himself but his family. Only individuals with courage and peace of mind can serve in the armed forces. A jawan that is busy contemplating career moves or wondering how his family will survive after his tenure of four years is over will find it harder to serve our country. An ill-motivated soldier is certainly an avoidable proposition,” he wrote.

“Secondly, the scheme has overlooked issues of inadequate skilling. The Agnipath scheme allows for Agniveers to undergo a crash course in training of six months. An abnormally short period of training will have adverse consequences on the quality of service discharged. The scheme allows for greenhorns to face the nation’s greatest security challenges. Resultantly, we will be saddled without sufficient leadership and experience amongst the troops,” he wrote.

Thirdly, Chadha said “the Union government’s financial obligations towards the defence pension bill should not be offset by sacrificing the job security of our jawans” and that “lives cannot be put at stake to balance the budget”.

“Fourthly, the scheme negates regimental honour and erodes the quality of our troops. Unity and coordination amongst troops is what drives our armed forces towards excellence, and with a shorter duration spent with their peers, we are sacrificing the spirit of the forces. It is the ethos of the regiment that keeps jawans united and determined. Any recruitment scheme must respect the regimental honour and ethos built into the system which has been bringing laurels to the country,” he wrote.

“Fifth, such experiments should not be imposed en masse. This scheme has been implemented without running any pilot schemes. Such pilot schemes, preferably outside of the armed forces, would have provided an opportunity to [be deliberated on] before deciding. A consultative exercise could have followed thereafter to avoid national embarrassment and despair amongst the youth,” he wrote.

Chadha demanded the immediate rollback of Agnipath and the resumption of the regular recruitment process for the current year.

“We are experiencing a great deficit in new recruits, and shortcuts that put our jawans at risk cannot be the solution. We cannot make the opportunity to serve the country in the armed forces a secondary option for anyone,” he wrote.

“With all the humility at my command, I implore you to roll back the Agnipath scheme, to stop this ‘trial by fire’ of the youth of the country. The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party and the honourable chief minister of Delhi, Shri Arvind Kejriwal, has also urged the Union government to immediately roll back the scheme and to allow the youth to serve this country in a permanent and not a temporary manner. The rollback should give the Union government sufficient time to rethink and consult the aspirants who are affected the most by this sudden decision affecting their fate,” he wrote.