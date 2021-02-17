Agitator at Singhu border allegedly attempts to steal police car, attacks cop

The agitator is suspected to have been in an inebriated condition, police said.

A Delhi policeman sustained minor injuries while attempting to stop an agitator at Singhu border from allegedly driving away with a police car. The agitator is suspected to have been in an inebriated condition, police said.

Ashish Dubey, SHO of Samaipur Badli, was allegedly attacked with a sharp object. The agitator, who is yet to be identified by police, was arrested near Mukarba Chowk.

Meanwhile, farmer unions at Singhu border have said that protesters are ready to brave the summer until their demands are met and arrangements are being made for the change in season. The unions also reiterated that they will block rail routes on February 18.

“There is a narrative that the protest is going dull and that the sites are being cleared. We would like to clarify that meetings are being held in dozens of villages across Punjab and Haryana. The youths are holding their separate gatherings. Calls have been made from religious places as well. There is an entire wave and it will not die down,” said Major Singh Punewal from Kul Hind Kisan Sabha.

Farm leaders said protesters are arranging for generators to ensure fans and other electrical items work in summer, and that meetings are being held in “Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, among other states” for more mobilisation.

The leaders said rail routes leading towards Delhi will be blocked at the border for four hours, while similar protests will take place in other states at different rail routes.