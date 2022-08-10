scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Agent from private detective firm held for ‘selling’ call records

On Sunday, police along with the informer approached the accused as customers. They met the accused and finalised a deal of Rs 25,000.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 2:03:19 am
Police said they received inputs from an informer that unknown persons are procuring CDRs and selling them.

A 22-year-old field agent from a private detective agency has been arrested for allegedly procuring call detail records (CDRs) illegally and selling them to individuals, police said Tuesday. The accused, Pawan Kumar, was arrested after an officer was sent as a decoy customer to purchase CDRs. Senior police officers said the accused was allegedly working in connivance with a security agency and that the role of police and the internet service provider is being checked.

More from Delhi

Police said they received inputs from an informer that unknown persons are procuring CDRs and selling them. On Sunday, police along with the informer approached the accused as customers. They met the accused and finalised a deal of Rs 25,000. Brijendra Kumar Yadav, DCP (Outernorth), said, “… a raid was conducted with a staffer posing as a decoy customer. The man was held with incriminating documents… We’ve been told there’s involvement of a security agency… The matter is being investigated and action being taken against the accused for taking the data in an unauthorised manner.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 02:03:19 am

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

3

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

4

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

5

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, CM pacifies those overlooked

Featured Stories

Break and make
Break and make
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
The changing colours of Nitish Kumar
The changing colours of Nitish Kumar
Newsmaker | New Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao: First-term MP & seco...
Newsmaker | New Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao: First-term MP & seco...
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
Meet the coach who made Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner

Meet the coach who made Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner

Manipur restores internet services, tribal groups yet to lift ‘economic blockade’

Manipur restores internet services, tribal groups yet to lift ‘economic blockade’

How Miyake was first global ambassador of khadi and Make in India

How Miyake was first global ambassador of khadi and Make in India

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’

Premium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
Streetwise Kolkata

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British

Premium
Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement