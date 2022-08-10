Agent from private detective firm held for ‘selling’ call records

Police said they received inputs from an informer that unknown persons are procuring CDRs and selling them.

A 22-year-old field agent from a private detective agency has been arrested for allegedly procuring call detail records (CDRs) illegally and selling them to individuals, police said Tuesday. The accused, Pawan Kumar, was arrested after an officer was sent as a decoy customer to purchase CDRs. Senior police officers said the accused was allegedly working in connivance with a security agency and that the role of police and the internet service provider is being checked.

Police said they received inputs from an informer that unknown persons are procuring CDRs and selling them. On Sunday, police along with the informer approached the accused as customers. They met the accused and finalised a deal of Rs 25,000. Brijendra Kumar Yadav, DCP (Outernorth), said, “… a raid was conducted with a staffer posing as a decoy customer. The man was held with incriminating documents… We’ve been told there’s involvement of a security agency… The matter is being investigated and action being taken against the accused for taking the data in an unauthorised manner.”