Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Agent from Delhi detective agency held for ‘procuring, selling’ call records

Police said they received inputs from an informer that unknown persons are procuring CDRs and selling them. On Sunday, police along with the informer approached the accused as customers and finalised a deal of Rs 25,000.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 10, 2022 7:52:03 am
Police analysed the laptop and pen-drive, and found the CDRs on an Excel sheet. (Representational)

A 22-year-old field agent from a private detective agency has been arrested for allegedly procuring call detail records (CDRs) illegally and selling them to individuals, police said Tuesday.

The accused, Pawan Kumar, was arrested after an officer was sent as a decoy customer to purchase CDRs. Senior police officers said the accused was allegedly working in connivance with a security agency and that the role of police and the internet service provider is being checked.

Brijendra Kumar Yadav, DCP (Outernorth), said, “… a raid was conducted with a staffer posing as a decoy customer.

The man was held with incriminating documents… We’ve been told there’s involvement of a security agency… The matter is being investigated and action being taken against the accused for taking the data in an unauthorised manner.”

Police said that on Monday, the informer and a staffer were sent to Rohini to collect the CDR and give money to the accused. A team was sent to keep an eye. When Kumar arrived, the police staffer and informer took out the money to buy the CDR and got a pen-drive. Immediately, the team apprehended Kumar and retrieved the pen-drive, Kumar’s laptop
and bag, police added.

Police analysed the laptop and pen-drive, and found the CDRs on an Excel sheet.

“Kumar told police that his detective agency also provides bank statements, IT returns, GST returns, mobile location… as per the needs of clients,” reads the FIR.

Based on his statements and evidence, Kumar was booked under sections of cheating and the Indian Telegraph Act.

First published on: 10-08-2022 at 07:49:22 am

