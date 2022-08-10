Agent from Delhi detective agency held for ‘procuring, selling’ call records

Updated: August 10, 2022 7:52:03 am
A 22-year-old field agent from a private detective agency has been arrested for allegedly procuring call detail records (CDRs) illegally and selling them to individuals, police said Tuesday.
The accused, Pawan Kumar, was arrested after an officer was sent as a decoy customer to purchase CDRs. Senior police officers said the accused was allegedly working in connivance with a security agency and that the role of police and the internet service provider is being checked.
Brijendra Kumar Yadav, DCP (Outernorth), said, “… a raid was conducted with a staffer posing as a decoy customer.
The man was held with incriminating documents… We’ve been told there’s involvement of a security agency… The matter is being investigated and action being taken against the accused for taking the data in an unauthorised manner.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Police said they received inputs from an informer that unknown persons are procuring CDRs and selling them. On Sunday, police along with the informer approached the accused as customers and finalised a deal of Rs 25,000.
Police said that on Monday, the informer and a staffer were sent to Rohini to collect the CDR and give money to the accused. A team was sent to keep an eye. When Kumar arrived, the police staffer and informer took out the money to buy the CDR and got a pen-drive. Immediately, the team apprehended Kumar and retrieved the pen-drive, Kumar’s laptop
and bag, police added.
Police analysed the laptop and pen-drive, and found the CDRs on an Excel sheet.
“Kumar told police that his detective agency also provides bank statements, IT returns, GST returns, mobile location… as per the needs of clients,” reads the FIR.
Based on his statements and evidence, Kumar was booked under sections of cheating and the Indian Telegraph Act.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shrikant Tyagi got ‘vidhayak’ sticker from ex-MLA, will probe how he got police gunners, says Noida police chief
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Lesser sentence can be imposed on rape accused: Madras HC
Zazie Beetz in talks to return for Joker sequel
Haryana House passes resolution, wants share in Panjab University restored
Madras HC directs Tahsildar to remove encroachments on temple land in Chennai
Tamil Nadu court grants 2 days police custody of ISIS supporter
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
Punjab NDPS case: High Court to decide on bail plea of SAD leader Majithia today
Lumpy Skin Disease 482 villages affected, Haryana Minister informs Assembly
Kiran Choudhry urges Murmu to withhold nod to Bill that seeks to speed land acquisition
Haryana govt: No organised illegal mining, only stray incidents; Chautala counters with numbers
Punjab: Vigilance arrests sarpanch for embezzlement of Rs 12.24 crore panchayat funds
Trident founder-director Rajinder Gupta steps down, cites health issuues