Against Hate: The Junaid story, told through a dance performance

The dancers bow, bend their knees, bring their palms together and touch foreheads to the floor. The sound feed throbs with the recorded testimony of Saira, whose son Junaid Khan was killed by a mob on a train in June 2017. “I was waiting at home, waiting and waiting and waiting,” she says in a loop.

Advertising

The piece, titled ‘The Extremities of a Surface are Lines’, is a response by Delhi choreographer Mandeep Raikhy and his dancers to the death of Junaid and “rising instances of hate crime”. When it was staged in the courtyard of a heritage bungalow on Barakhamba Road earlier this month, Junaid’s family, including parents Saira and Jalaluddin, were in the audience.

“What happened in my heart when I saw the dance, only I know. Nobody should die like my son, whatever their religion,” says Saira, whose reaction to the death has been taken from testimonies she gave to news channels.

“After Junaid’s death, #NotInMyName began to catch on. We volunteered to start working on the event, and thinking of what more we, as artistes, could do,” says Raikhy.

It was on a friend’s timeline that Raikhy first came to know of Junaid’s death. “It was before Eid. A young boy had gone shopping and was attacked on his way back. It became a reality that this is what is becoming of us now,” he says. By July-end, Raikhy and several dancers had organised the ‘Long Night of Resistance’. One of the fragments that came up was called Pray, which expanded to this particular work.

Advertising

The basic vocabulary of the work are four actions — bowing, kneeling, lowering the forehead to the floor, and bringing one’s palms together — that are part of almost every religious practice. “Instead of being specific, I looked at general actions that seem to be universal in their appeal just to have a look at how the human body recognises submission,” says Raikhy.

The decision to use Saira’s voice in fragments references American composer Steve Reich’s Come Out (1966), which loops four seconds of testimony from a wrongfully detained man in Harlem. “We were looking at another context, of communalism, and another kind of physicality. Junaid was the first person who came to my mind. This was how the work was triggered and I decided to connect it thematically by using Saira’s testimony,” says Raikhy.