Again, Jama Masjid, Azad & the Preamble

At Old Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad read the Preamble to the Constitution in front of hundreds, before raising slogans against the new citizenship law and taking out a march in the afternoon.

“I will challenge the court order that stops me from protesting rightfully in Delhi. We shouldn’t be treated like slaves in our own country. I am a lawyer and a follower of Ambedkar — I will do the right thing,” he said.

A Delhi court had Wednesday gave a conditional bail to Azad, who will have to leave Delhi for four weeks on Friday night.

People from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had come to lend support to Azad, who said protests against NPR, NRC and CAA should keep going so the Centre realises everyone is against the new law, not just Muslims.

At 2 pm, Azad read the Preamble standing on the stairs at Jama Masjid. His followers celebrated his release and said that they will protest against the court order and CAA.

He then took a small break in his car and then climbed atop the vehicle with the Constitution in hand, and raised slogans against CAA.

“I want to make a strong move against the contentious law so the Centre repeals it,” he said.

Abbas Naqvi, a businessman from Roorkee, said he will continue to support Azad since he is “fearless and supports equality”. “He is standing with us while several police teams are standing outside. Within 24 hours of his release, he met his followers and assured them that he has not given up,” said Naqvi.

Supporting protesters from Shaheen Bagh, Azad demanded that people must support the women who have led the movement and are the spirit of the anti-CAA protest. He said, “Mujhe dukh hai ki mai apni beheno se milne Shaheen Bagh nahi ja sakta… mujhe aaj hi ghar jana hai.”

