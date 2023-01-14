Afterwards, Kejriwal claims Delhi L-G told him Supreme Court orders are just advice

After a month of war of words and exchange of multiple letters over who has “authority” over reserved and transferred subjects, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena met face to face on Friday to discuss the ongoing “administrative” tussle between Raj Niwas and the AAP government.

The meeting, though, did not help thaw relations — afterwards, Kejriwal alleged, “I showed him the orders and judgment of the Supreme Court on transferred subjects, which clearly says the L-G has not been entrusted with any independent decision-making powers. It also says that there is no independent authority vested with the L-G to take decisions other than matters where he has to act as the judicial authority. The L-G, however, said the (SC’s) orders are advice.”

Raj Niwas, in response, said, “All statements attributed by the CM to the L-G in his press conference after the meeting, with regard to orders of the SC, powers as administrator, supremacy over all subjects and directions to officers are misleading, patently false and fabricated and twisted to suit a particular agenda. These statements are categorically denied.”

Kejriwal said he had met the L-G to clear the air since Saxena’s interference with matters of the elected government had increased, which was creating obstacles in its working. “I even carried the Constitution, GNCTD Act, MV Act and all SC judgments to discuss with him. We had a very long discussion.”

“Police, land and public order come under the L-G, (these are) called reserved matters. The L-G has the right to take decisions on all these matters. Apart from these three, all other subjects from education to electricity, road, water and health, come under the elected Delhi government and are called transferred subjects,” he explained.

He cited the SC’s orders to allege that the L-G’s order to seal Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission and V-C Jasmine Shah’s office, nominations of 10 Aldermen to the MCD, recovery of Rs 164 crore from AAP for ads, and trying to stop a teachers’ Finland trip and yoga classes file were unconstitutional. “I showed this to the L-G. What was shocking was on being shown all these facts, he said the court’s order is merely an opinion. He said, ‘I am the administrator of Delhi and the administrator can do anything he wishes’.”

Kejriwal claimed, “I asked him if the President can act in the same manner with PM (Narendra) Modi as the L-G is acting with me. He said, ‘that is a separate case, I am the supreme power of Delhi, I am not inclined to believe the word of the Supreme Court because I am the Administrator and I believe the court is only giving an opinion’. I was shocked to see his behaviour. I asked him how he can directly send files to the chief secretary against the Transaction of Business Rules. He said, ‘I am the administrator and have the power, I can send and receive files from whoever I want’.”

“I asked him, then what will be the purpose of the elected government and the CM. He said, ‘it is up to you’…,” Kejriwal added.

L-G House officials responded, “The CM will also be well advised to function in accordance with provisions of Constitution, Parliamentary Acts and SC judgments and refrain from running down an existing law because it has been challenged in the Court of Law.”