After woman alleges ‘food poisoning’, police lodge FIR against 5-star hotel in Delhi

Delhi Police registered an FIR after a woman alleged food poisoning from a five-star hotel in central Delhi; samples have been collected for testing. (File)

A day after a woman alleged that she suffered food poisoning after consuming food at a legacy five-star hotel in Central Delhi’s Barakhamba Road area, Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case, officers said.

According to police, the woman had been staying in a 12th floor room at the luxury hotel since January 20. On Saturday night, the woman ordered dinner at the hotel and allegedly complained of severe stomach pain immediately after finishing her meal, officers added.

She then began vomiting, police said, and called the PCR at around 1:15 am on Sunday. Soon, she was rushed to Lady Hardinge Hospital, where she said that she was suffering from food poisoning, officers said.