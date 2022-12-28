After visit to night shelter, Delhi L-G ‘shunts’ bureaucrat

Delhi L-G V K Saxena transferred the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) CEO on Monday evening after he found arrangements at the night shelters for the homeless near ISBT Kashmere Gate “inadequate and dirty”. Saxena visited the shelters near ISBT and Hanuman Mandir on Friday evening.

“In a strong message to the bureaucracy to either perform or perish, L-G V K Saxena late yesterday night transferred the DUSIB CEO K Mahesh, shunting him to UTCS as Special Director… further action is contemplated against Mahesh,” a press release by Raj Niwas said.

During the visit, Saxena had found that “all the shelters at the location had a total capacity of only about 600 beds. Thousands were forced to sleep on the pavements in cold” and that “due to severe lack of toilet facilities attached to the night shelters, the occupants and others were forced to defecate in the open, mostly on the adjacent Yamuna bank”. He also flagged the lack of facilities to bathe.

Mahesh did not respond to queries on his transfer.

There are 253 buildings, tents, and porta cabins being used as night shelters at present. The combined capacity of these is 18,537. On Monday night, only around 7,000 people slept in the shelters, of which, there are 19 porta cabins and nine tents in the ISBT and Hanuman Mandir.

The area is home to several beggars as well as the homeless, who either pull rickshaws or do odd jobs during the day. Several of them sleep near the temple.

According to DUSIB sources, getting people to use the night shelters is a challenge. “Concerted efforts have been made to get people to sleep in the shelters, but many of them prefer to stay near the temple, where visitors usually distribute blankets, food and money. Some people living on the streets in the area are addicted to drugs and we also have to be cognizant of the safety of the others in shelters. We cannot move people into shelters forcibly. This is a process built on trust and takes time, which is why NGOs have been appointed to run the shelters. Even then, in some cases, it is to be accepted that some people will not move to shelters and our duty becomes to keep them and the others safe. Apart from this, there are several agencies, such as the Delhi Police, DDA, Social Welfare Department and the MCD that are responsible for dealing with the situation, alongside DUSIB,” said a senior official.

Officials pointed out that the shelters are built next to the Yamuna and building toilets or more shelters in the area is not possible since they do not own the land and the National Green Tribunal has banned construction activities on the floodplains.

The L-G, meanwhile, said that action against Mahesh was warranted because he, as DUSIB CEO, had failed to set up toilets for residents of the Jailorwala Bagh slum in Ashok Vihar so that the “ambitious world-class nursery project — Vaishnavi” could start adjacent to it.

“The residents of the neighbouring slum cluster, in absence of toilets… are forced to defecate in the open on the nearby railway track or on the land, where the nursery is being developed,” the press release added.

Officials, however, stated that several meetings and joint inspections had been held in December with DDA to identify land and allot it to build toilets. On December 22, DUSIB had written to DDA on the issue.