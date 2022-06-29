After Udaipur tailor’s murder, Delhi Police asks DCPs to be on high alert

Hours after a man was hacked to death in Udaipur, DCPs of all 15 districts in Delhi were asked to make security arrangements and be on high alert. They were also asked to meet with Aman committees of their districts to maintain peace and tranquillity.

On Tuesday evening, Special CPs of northern and southern zones asked DCPs to monitor all PCR calls and make proper security arrangements. “Senior officers have asked DCPs to increase police patrolling and also deploy proper police pickets,” a senior police officer said.

DCPs have also been asked by the senior officers from Delhi Police headquarters to take extra police force and deploy them in all sensitive areas. “All DCPs have been asked to take precautionary measures, keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue. Adequate police arrangements by local police, including women staff, PCR and traffic have been suggested, especially in mixed population areas, to handle the situation tactfully. There is a possibility that some people will try to create ruckus and it cannot be ruled out that even a minor incident may create communal tension between and affect the law and order situation,” a senior police officer said.

DCPs have also been asked to deploy videographers to record any incident. In the walled city, Northeast and Jahangirpuri areas, police have deployed personnel who are meeting Aman committee members.

The tailor in Udaipur was hacked to death by two persons, allegedly for posting a social media statement in favour of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial remarks about the Prophet. Both the men have been apprehended.