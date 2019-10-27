After top cop’s orders to licensing unit: Police scan e-commerce sites to keep eye on cracker sales

To prevent sale of non-green crackers online, which are banned in the capital following a 2016 Supreme Court order, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has asked the licensing unit to keep track of all websites selling these crackers and take appropriate legal action against them.

Following Patnaik’s directions, the licensing unit — whose permission is required to sell firecrackers in the capital — has written letters to leading e-commerce companies asking them not to sell crackers. It has also told them not to sell green-crackers, which are prohibited for sale online. Additional CP (licensing unit) Suvashish Chaudhary said, “We are keeping track of websites and have written to leading e-commerce companies to not sell crackers.”

Patnaik had called a meeting with district DCPs a few days ago, at the Delhi Police Headquarters, to discuss action taken by them to stop sale of crackers in their areas. He raised the issue of online sale of firecrackers and directed the licensing unit to take action against all such sites with help from the Cyber Crime Cell.

A special team, comprising the licensing unit and cyber cell, is working round the clock checking websites. “After collecting substantial evidence against them, they are sending notices and also taking appropriate legal action,” said a senior officer.

During the meeting, districts DCPs informed the police chief that they are sending beat staff to schools and colonies in their areas to spread awareness about green crackers.

Across 15 districts in the capital, a total of 97 sellers had applied for licences to sell firecrackers. Till October 24, 60 shopkeepers were issued licences — with a condition to sell only eco-friendly green crackers. These licences are temporary.

The Indian Express has learnt that of the 60 licences, 13 were given in East Delhi, while 12 were in North Delhi. Eight licences were granted to shopkeepers in Outer North district while no licences were issued to three districts. Apart from these 60, 14 firecracker sellers have permanent licences.

Sale of firecrackers in Delhi was banned by the Supreme Court in November 2016, after the capital witnessed a severe episode of smog, described by the Centre for Science and Environment as the worst in 17 years. In October 2018, the SC ruled that only ‘green firecrackers’, having low emission and permissible sound limits, were to be sold and used, and fixed time for fireworks between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali.