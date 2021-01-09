After Tamil, Delhi govt nod to set up Konkani language academy

With the Aam Aadmi Party gearing up to fight the 2022 assembly polls in Goa, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet in Delhi Friday approved the setting up of a Konkani language academy in the capital.

The government said that the academy will seek to facilitate the growth and promotion of the Konkani language and culture in the city. “Congratulations to all Konkani speaking people and all those who love Konkani language. To promote Konkani language, Delhi Cabinet today approved setting up of a Konkani academy in Delhi,” CM tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the Arts, Culture, and Languages portfolio, said, “Goa has a special place in every Indian’s heart. The Delhi government’s Konkani Academy will bring forth the best of authentic Konkani culture to the capital.”

The AAP had fared poorly in the 2017 assembly polls in Goa. After returning to power in Delhi with a thumping majority, the party has considerably increased its organisational activities in the state, which is currently governed by the BJP.

Currently, there are eight functional language academies in Delhi covering Urdu, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Hindi, Maithili-Bhojpuri, Garhwali-Kumaoni-Jaunsari, Sindhi and Tamil. Tamil was notified recently.